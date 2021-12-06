Tampa-Area Apartment Lands $54M Refinancing

By McCord Pagan (December 6, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- Property owner Beachwold Residential received nearly $54 million in refinancing through Freddie Mac for a Tampa, Florida-area apartment complex, Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower, said Monday. Beachwold Residential LLC landed a seven-year, nonrecourse loan for The Grove at South Shore, a 340-unit apartment complex in Riverview, JLL said in a statement. "Since their acquisition in 2014, Beachwold has done an amazing job of renovating/repositioning the asset while the market has continued to experience major macroeconomic growth," Elliott Throne, JLL senior managing director, capital markets, said in the statement. "This interest-only loan refinance provides a great return of...

