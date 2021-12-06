Pa. Law Firm Says Federal Estate Row Barred By Settlement

By Matthew Santoni (December 6, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- A dispute with a central Pennsylvania law firm over its handling of two sisters' estates should be tossed because it was already settled in state court, the firm told a federal judge Monday. Attorney Janice M. Hawbaker and her law firm, Kaminski Hawbaker & Salawage PC in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, asked the Middle District of Pennsylvania to dismiss an amended complaint filed by family members who claim they'd been stiffed on more than $1 million from the estates of Madlyn Blusius and Agnes Kotran. The motion called the suit an "ad hominem attack" on lead defense attorney Edwin Schwartz that was also...

