Gilstrap Refuses To Halt Jan. Samsung Trial For Reexam

By Ryan Davis (December 13, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- Samsung secured a reexamination of a wireless battery charging patent after losing an inter partes review bid, but the underlying infringement case will go to trial Jan. 3, after Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap denied Samsung's motion for a stay on Friday. The judge wrote that it is far too late to call off the trial and wait for the outcome of the ex parte reexamination that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office initiated on Nov. 22. According to USPTO statistics, such proceedings take an average of 26 months. "Trial is less than four weeks away, including the holidays,"...

