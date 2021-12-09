White & Case Adds Energy Expert As Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (December 9, 2021, 1:09 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP has added a new partner to its global project development and finance practices in Washington, D.C., the company said. Serena A. Rwejuna joins the firm after a little over three years at Jones Day, according to her LinkedIn profile. While there, she gained experience advising energy companies on federal regulations and other industry intricacies and has also worked with solar, wind, hydro and waste-to-energy renewable organizations, White & Case said in a statement on Monday. She will continue helping energy companies navigate regulatory issues in her new role. Rwejuna also advises utility, generator and natural gas distribution...

