Navigating Nondisplacement Rule Reboot For Gov't Contracts

By Nichole Atallah (December 7, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- On Nov. 18, the Biden administration issued an executive order bringing back to life provisions of the 2009 Executive Order No. 13495 on the nondisplacement of qualified workers under service contracts. The executive order establishes that where a federal government contract subject to the Service Contract Act, or SCA, expires and a follow-on contract is awarded for the same or similar services at the same location, a successor contractor must grant a right of first refusal to the predecessor contractor's employees before offering the positions to nonpredecessor employees. Hiring predecessor employees is not new to most government contractors who bid on...

