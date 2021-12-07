Lewis Brisbois Adds Corporate Law Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (December 7, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- A corporate law attorney with more than 25 years of experience has joined Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP's Washington, D.C., office as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Mario Fontes joins three Lewis Brisbois practices, working with the corporate group, the mergers and acquisitions group, as well as the securities and corporate finance group. He arrives at the firm after a little more than two years with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. Fontes has advised U.S., Latin American and European companies on mergers and acquisitions and general corporate disputes, the firm said. He also has...

