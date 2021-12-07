Tribal Coalition Tells High Court Intertribal Trade Is Essential

By Victoria McKenzie (December 7, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- A coalition of tribes and Native-owned businesses is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve questions about their sovereign right to engage in intertribal trade, after the Ninth Circuit found a tribal corporation could not challenge state taxes in federal court. In an amicus brief filed Monday, the Inter-Tribal Trade Consortium voiced its support for the Big Sandy Rancheria of West Mono Indians' petition to review the circuit court ruling, saying it misconstrues the Indian Trader Statutes and "disrupts the historic and legal precedent confirming the sovereign right of Indian Tribes to engage in and regulate trade occurring within and between...

