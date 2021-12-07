Ohio Federal Judge Refuses To Send ICE Policy Suit To Ariz.

By Jennifer Doherty (December 7, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge batted away the Biden administration's arguments for relocating Arizona, Montana and Ohio's lawsuit over the federal government's immigration enforcement priorities, telling the parties that the Buckeye State was as good a venue as any. On Monday U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Newman in Dayton allowed the states' bid to block the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from limiting its enforcement operations to certain categories of authorized immigrants to move forward in his court. While Arizona and Montana are already part of a lawsuit that was filed in Arizona federal court at the start of the year,...

