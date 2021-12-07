Ex-Clinic Director Seeks Early Win In FCA Kickbacks Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 7, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- A former director for an orthopedic clinic urged a Georgia federal judge to rule in her favor in her False Claims Act suit against the clinic and its operators, arguing they knowingly engaged in illegal behavior and only sought legal advice after allegedly taking bribes and making false medical billing claims. In a motion for partial summary judgment filed Monday, Athens Orthopedic Clinic PA's former CEO turned whistleblower Rebecca Hockaday, who alleges that doctors at the clinic accepted kickbacks from medical companies in violation of the FCA and Anti-Kickback Statute, argued the defendants cannot claim good faith reliance on legal advice...

