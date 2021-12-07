Cannabis Drink Maker Can't Get Rival's Product Blocked

By Katryna Perera (December 7, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied a cannabis drink maker's bid for a preliminary injunction in a trademark infringement case against a rival beverage company on Monday, saying the defendants are more likely to suffer irreparable harm from an injunction and that the plaintiffs are not likely to succeed on the merits. Wunderwerks Inc. filed suit against Dual Beverage Company LLC in June, alleging that DBC was infringing on the Wunderwerks registered trademark by selling uninfused beverages under the brand name "W*nder." Wunderwerks, on the other hand, sells infused beverages under the brand name and mark "Wunder," according to Monday's order....

