Aon Says New Pension Funding Rules May Be Step Backward

By Martin Croucher (December 7, 2021, 3:31 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s retirement industry watchdog should drop plans to introduce a new "yardstick" on pension scheme compliance, or else face the potential for turning back the clock on scheme funding, Aon PLC said Tuesday. Aon said that The Pensions Regulator should shift its stance on its controversial new funding code, which is due to be finalized next year. The code changes the way companies and schemes apply for approval from the regulator for their funding plans. While companies now have a degree of flexibility over their funding plans, the watchdog wants to introduce a new "fast track" approach, which promises minimal...

