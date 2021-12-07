FCA Warns Advisers Over Advice On Troubled Pension

By Najiyya Budaly (December 7, 2021, 12:50 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that it will take action against advisers who give unsuitable investment guidance to members of a pension plan for steelworkers. The City watchdog said on Monday that it expects pensions advisers to give members of the Old British Steel Pension Scheme suitable advice about transferring out of the retirement pot. The FCA said in a joint statement with The Pensions Regulator and MoneyHelper, a body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions, that moving savings out of a defined benefit scheme is "unlikely to be in the best interests of most consumers." "All advisers should...

