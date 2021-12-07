Tate Visitors Looking At More Than Art, Supreme Court Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 7, 2021, 9:23 PM GMT) -- Residents of luxury London apartments with windows adjacent to the neighboring Tate Modern museum have privacy rights and the gallery is contributing to an illegal nuisance, their lawyer argued to the U.K.'s Supreme Court on Tuesday. Owners of apartments next to the Tate Modern, the building at left, on the South Bank of the River Thames have mounted their final attempt to block what they regard as the prying eyes of visitors enjoying a viewing platform at the gallery. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) "The issue raised by this appeal is whether the Court of Appeal was right to hold that an...

