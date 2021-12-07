Rolls-Royce Eyes Quick Win Over Goodrich JV Gone South

By Joanne Faulkner (December 7, 2021, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Rolls-Royce asked a London court on Tuesday to rule that Goodrich Corp. had wrongly refused to honor the terms of a deal to sell its shares in a joint venture building engine control parts to the British manufacturing giant. Lawyers for Rolls-Royce said that a deal to purchase the business in full had been validly executed and that the High Court should grant summary judgment in its favor without the need of a trial. Daniel Toledano QC, counsel for Rolls-Royce, said Goodrich should be barred from arguing that a package of agreements between the two sides are invalid because they were signed...

