Pot Banking Legislation Is Cut From Senate Defense Bill

By Sam Reisman (December 7, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- A federal bipartisan bill to expand the cannabis industry's access to banking was once again scuttled in the U.S. Senate after it was omitted from the chamber's version of a must-pass defense bill released on Tuesday. At a House Rules Committee meeting, the bill's author, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., and his allies in both parties expressed their frank frustration with the Senate in general and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in particular for the defeat of the legislation. "I don't really quite know what the hell his problem is," said committee Chairman James P. McGovern, D-Mass. "But what he's doing is...

