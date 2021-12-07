Goodwin, Fried Frank Shape $5.8B Mimecast Take-Private

By Emma Whitford (December 7, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- European private equity firm Permira, advised by Fried Frank, said Tuesday that it plans to buy Goodwin Procter-advised Mimecast Ltd. through an all-cash take-private deal that sets the email security software company's equity value at $5.8 billion. Permira will pay $80 per outstanding Mimecast share, according to a statement from the companies. Mimecast has a market value of about $4.98 billion based on its Monday closing price, up from $4.5 billion ahead of a late-October Wall Street Journal article reporting that the company was considering a sale. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in London, Mimecast priced a $78 million initial public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS