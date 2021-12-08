O'Melveny Continues Texas Growth With Baker Botts Litigator

By Jessica Corso (December 8, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP expanded its newly opened Dallas office this week with the addition of a former Baker Botts LLP partner with experience in trial and appellate work. Kristin Cope joined O'Melveny's litigation team as a partner in Dallas, an office the firm opened in June of this year. O'Melveny announced Cope's addition to the team on Tuesday, and she began working there this week, she told Law360 on Wednesday. Cope spent the past 10 years as an attorney with Baker Botts, where she made partner in 2020. Among her achievements at the firm were serving as trial counsel and appellate...

