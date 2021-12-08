Japanese Beer Giant Kirin Looks To End Deals In Myanmar

By Joyce Hanson (December 8, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. has announced that its Singapore subsidiary has filed for commercial arbitration against a conglomerate run by Myanmar's military, saying it wants to terminate its joint ventures with the country following a coup d'etat that began on Feb. 1. Kirin said it filed Monday at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre to arbitrate its efforts to unwind the beverage maker's joint venture partnership that has focused on doing business alongside military-controlled Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co. Ltd., or MEHL. The arbitration request stems partly from MEHL's unexpected Nov. 19 petition with the Yangon Western District Court to...

