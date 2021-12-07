3rd Circ. Prods FTC Over AG Approval Of NJ Hospital Merger

By Matthew Perlman (December 7, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission told a Third Circuit panel during oral argument Tuesday that the New Jersey attorney general's approval of the planned acquisition of a hospital in Bergen County has no bearing on federal enforcers' attempt to stop the deal. The FTC is defending an August preliminary injunction pausing Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.'s planned purchase of Englewood Healthcare over concerns about the deal's potential impact on competition. FTC attorney Mariel Goetz responded to a question from the panel about the regional complexities of hospital markets and the fact that New Jersey's attorney general has not joined the case. The panel suggested the attorney...

