Weintraub Tobin Merges With Sacramento Health Care Firm

By Adrian Cruz (December 9, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- California firm Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin said earlier this week that it merged with Sacramento-based health care boutique Salem & Green, adding three attorneys to its corporate practice group. The merger, set to take effect at the start of 2022 will bring shareholders Julie E. Green, Christopher F. Anderson, and Jeanne L. Vance to Weintraub Tobin's Sacramento office. Salem & Green shareholder and co-founder David S. Salem also announced his retirement upon the completion of the merger. Green is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Anderson graduated from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS