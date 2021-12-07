Woodbridge Investor To Face $37M Bankruptcy Clawback

By Leslie Pappas (December 7, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- A trustee seeking to recoup ill-gotten gains from a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme that drove Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC into bankruptcy may seek an additional $37 million from one investor in light of new allegations that he knew about the fraud, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled. Liquidating trustee Michael Goldberg may amend his adversary complaint against Woodbridge Group investor Kenneth Halbert to include principal in addition to the interest from his investment, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles of the District of Delaware said in a memorandum opinion Monday. The new evidence presented to the court in connection with the...

