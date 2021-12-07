Robbins Geller, Friedlander & Gorris To Lead Biotech Sale Suit

By Rose Krebs (December 7, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has selected Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA to steer stockholder litigation over the $1.8 billion merger of Emisphere Technologies Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S, ruling plaintiffs the firms represent filed a suit that provides "the best opportunity to succeed." In orders entered on Monday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III appointed the two firms as co-lead counsel and Johnson Fistel LLP as additional plaintiffs counsel, and consolidated four suits that will now be led by the plaintiffs represented by Robbins Geller and Friedlander & Gorris. The vice chancellor's decision came after...

