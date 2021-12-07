Ill. Insurance Co. Exec Pleads Guilty To $6M Fraud Scheme

By Celeste Bott (December 7, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- The former controller of a Chicago insurance company pled guilty on Tuesday to charges that he ran a nearly $6 million scheme in which he diverted his employer's money to accounts he owned and controlled. Kevin Mix, 43, changed his plea to guilty in a remote hearing before U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow. Federal prosecutors charged him last year with eight counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering, but per a plea agreement, Mix only pled guilty to the first wire fraud count of the indictment, which is for fraudulently transferring roughly $54,000 in company money to...

