Biden Group Adopts Final Report On Supreme Court Reform

By Jimmy Hoover (December 7, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A commission formed by President Joe Biden unanimously adopted its final report on proposals for Supreme Court reform on Tuesday, taking no position on the controversial calls for court expansion and term limits but supporting narrower changes like ethics codes and more transparency for the "shadow docket." The U.S Supreme Court building is shown at dusk. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The 34-member commission, composed of prominent liberal and conservative legal figures, voted to submit the report to Biden on Tuesday afternoon despite holding widely divergent views on the underlying reform proposals. The president, who formed the group in April, will once again come under...

