Tyson & Mendes Opens Boston Office, Adds Managing Partner

By Adrian Cruz (December 7, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Tyson & Mendes LLP opened its 16th office earlier this week, growing its presence in the Northeast with the launch of a Boston location, the firm has announced. The litigation defense firm also hired veteran attorney Steven M. O'Brien from Morrison Mahoney LLP to serve as its new managing partner in the Massachusetts capital. O'Brien, a graduate of the New England School of Law, has spent nearly four decades working on a wide range of liability matters in areas such as premises liability, construction litigation, catastrophic injury litigation and automotive liability. One notable matter he worked on involved a New York...

