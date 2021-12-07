Gunster Adds Shareholder To Biz Litigation Practice In Fla.

By Emma Cueto (December 7, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Florida firm Gunster has added a business litigation partner who specializes in transportation matters to its Jacksonville office. Andrew Steif joins Gunster after three years at local Jacksonville firm Abel Bean Law, He was previously a partner at Holland & Knight LLP. "Andrew brings an impressive combination of skills and unique legal expertise in transportation-related litigation matters that will underscore and complement the depth and versatility of our growing business litigation practice," Bill Perry, managing shareholder of Gunster, said in a statement. "We continue to recruit impressive individuals who perform outstanding legal work, primarily within niche areas of the law, like transportation,...

