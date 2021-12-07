Credit Suisse, Libyan Businessman Dodge LIA Bribery Claims

By Richard Crump (December 7, 2021, 8:06 PM GMT) -- A London judge has tossed the Libyan Investment Authority's $12 million lawsuit against Credit Suisse and a Libyan businessman over an alleged bribery scheme, finding the country's sovereign wealth fund waited too long to bring the claim. Judge Mark Pelling said in a High Court ruling Friday that the LIA's claim is barred by limitation rules because the fund failed to "undertake reasonable diligence" to investigate allegations it was the victim of a massive investment fraud by Credit Suisse International. The ruling means Credit Suisse and Walid Mohamed Ali Al-Giahmi — a businessman said to have close links to the Qaddafi...

