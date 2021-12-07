Armada Hoffler Pays $246M For Most Of Baltimore Property

By Andrew McIntyre (December 7, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- Armada Hoffler Properties has purchased a majority stake in a Baltimore mixed-use property from Beatty Development Group for $246 million, the Virginia-based real estate investment trust announced Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. said it's buying a 90% stake in the so-called Exelon building, a 23-story property that has a mix of office, retail and residential space. Clean energy provider Exelon Corp. leases the office portion of the building. "The acquisition of the state-of-art Exelon building further solidifies our Harbor Point footprint and is consistent with our long-term plan of building scale in the Harbor Point submarket," Louis Haddad, president and CEO...

