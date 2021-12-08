Former FDIC Policy Executive Joins Davis Wright Tremaine

By Sarah Jarvis (December 8, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A former associate director for policy at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP's banking and financial services team as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday, saying she brings high-level regulatory and policymaking experience. Alexandra Steinberg Barrage, who started in her new position on Monday, spent seven years at the FDIC. She also has 13 years of experience in private practice working at Morrison & Foerster LLP and Milbank LLP. Davis Wright noted in its announcement that Barrage served as lead regulatory policy expert at the FDIC's division of complex institution supervision and...

