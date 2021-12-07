Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Bad Grammar' Doesn't Make Contract Ambiguous: 6th Circ.

By Hailey Konnath (December 7, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a former Rag-O-Rama worker's breach-of-contract dispute against her employer, holding that an "obvious grammar mistake" in the contract doesn't make it ambiguous and the clothing resale store was clearly permitted to let her go.

The three-judge panel affirmed a Kentucky federal court's decision throwing out Sally Hall's claims, finding that, with context, the "poorly drafted sentence" in the clothing reseller's employment contract plainly obligated managers, like Hall, to stick around for a year. Hall had argued that the grammar mistake could lead a reasonable person to believe that Rag-O-Rama was obligated to retain her for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!