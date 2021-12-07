'Bad Grammar' Doesn't Make Contract Ambiguous: 6th Circ.

By Hailey Konnath (December 7, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a former Rag-O-Rama worker's breach-of-contract dispute against her employer, holding that an "obvious grammar mistake" in the contract doesn't make it ambiguous and the clothing resale store was clearly permitted to let her go. The three-judge panel affirmed a Kentucky federal court's decision throwing out Sally Hall's claims, finding that, with context, the "poorly drafted sentence" in the clothing reseller's employment contract plainly obligated managers, like Hall, to stick around for a year. Hall had argued that the grammar mistake could lead a reasonable person to believe that Rag-O-Rama was obligated to retain her for...

