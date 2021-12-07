DC Circ. Appears Skeptical Of FCC Wireless Antenna Rules

By Kelcee Griffis (December 7, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned whether the Federal Communications Commission made too drastic a policy change when it allowed commercial wireless internet antennas in residential areas, with Judge Patricia Millett questioning how the agency will track any health effects caused by ever-expanding exposure to wireless transmissions. During livestreamed oral arguments in a lawsuit claiming that invisible radiation from the added antennas will sicken people, Judge Millett tried to pin down the amount of commercial-grade wireless equipment that will be deployed in neighborhoods as a result of the FCC's lifting of a rule that allowed the antennas to be installed only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS