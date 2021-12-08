Commerce Finalizes Thai Steel Duties In Anti-Dumping Review

By Grace Dixon (December 8, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hiked anti-dumping margins on certain steel pipes and tubes from Thailand to 36.97% from a preliminary estimate of 7.23% after discovering a company selected for an annual review withheld key customer information. Commerce finalized its findings that Thai exports of circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes, which are used in plumbing and air conditioning systems, were being dumped in the U.S. between March 2019 and February 2020, according to a review published Wednesday. The agency cemented uniform anti-dumping duties for all Thai exporters, attributing the more than five-fold increase since June to mandatory respondent Saha...

