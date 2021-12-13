Collapsed Payments Co. Directors Fight Suit Over Share Sale

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 13, 2021, 12:57 PM GMT) -- Three former directors of a collapsed payments company have denied liability in a £6 million ($8 million) lawsuit filed by an insolvency litigation financing firm, saying the sale at the heart of the dispute was in the best interests of creditors. The ex-directors of Zipp International Ltd., and another company with which they are associated, St George's BK Ltd., hit back against the claim made by the financing firm, which was acting as assignee of the rights of Zipp, in a Dec. 3 defense at the High Court. Manolete Partners, the insolvency financing firm, alleged that the three former directors and...

