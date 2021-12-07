Tax Watchdog Wants HMRC To Rescind $1B GE Settlement

By Kevin Pinner (December 7, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Tax Watch U.K. told HM Revenue & Customs it plans to seek judicial review of the tax agency's £82 million ($109 million) settlement with General Electric if it doesn't rescind the agreement, according to a letter shared Tuesday with Law360. By agreeing to a settlement in the case that could have cost the company $1.1 billion in taxes, HMRC breached its statutory duty to collect revenue, Tax Watch said in the letter dated Nov. 24. "Tax Watch believes that the settlement has a significant and far-reaching impact on HMRC policy, strategy, operations, tax receipts and HMRC's reputation," said the letter by director...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS