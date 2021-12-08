Crypto CEOs Press Lawmakers For Clear, But Narrow, Regs

By Elise Hansen (December 8, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- The digital asset industry should be subject to clear, but carefully tailored, laws and regulations that will reduce fraud and unnecessary risk without squashing innovation, cryptocurrency executives told the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. Representatives heard from executives at major crypto asset companies such as Coinbase Inc., FTX, Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Trust Company at a hearing on digital assets and financial innovation. Many of the witnesses said they're already subject to numerous regulatory requirements, but called on Congress to ensure that existing frameworks are clarified and future regulations don't drive the industry overseas. One of the witnesses, Brian Brooks,...

