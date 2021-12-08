4th Circ. Won't Let Soldier Recoup Citizenship Suit Costs

By Alyssa Aquino (December 8, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- A U.S. Army specialist who was naturalized after suing over the years-long delay in his citizenship application can't recoup the costs of the lawsuit, the Fourth Circuit said, saying the soldier hadn't secured a legal victory that warrants a fee award. In June 2019, a Virginia federal judge had remanded Junfei Ge's citizenship application to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with instructions to process it within 45 days. While that order resulted in Ge's citizenship, a three-judge panel on Tuesday refused to read it as a ruling on the merits that qualified Ge for an award under the Equal Access to...

