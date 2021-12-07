Experian Predicts 'Cyberdemic' To Continue Through 2022

By Angela Childers (December 7, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Hackers will continue to exploit weaknesses in cybersecurity through 2022, taking advantage of the pandemic-related migration to working remotely and expanding their reach to include attacks on online gambling and cryptocurrencies, according to a report released Monday by consumer credit reporting company Experian PLC. Data breach numbers from 2021 show that data breaches are up 17% over last year. (iStock) In its ninth annual Data Breach Industry Forecast the Dublin-based firm predicted that 2022 will be a "hangover" from 2021's "cyberdemic" and that online threats will continue, with bad actors focusing on the vulnerability of the corporate workforce given the shift...

