FINRA Fines Wells Fargo $2.25M Over Customer Data Issue

By Al Barbarino (December 7, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit two Wells Fargo units with a $2.25 million fine on claims that they failed to store customer information in the "WORM" format required under federal anti-money laundering regulations, and then took three years to report it to FINRA after the issue was uncovered by staff. From 2003 to August 2020, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC and its affiliates failed to store approximately 13 million records related to their customer identification program, or CIP, in the required WORM format, according to Monday's settlement. "CIP records are an integral part of...

