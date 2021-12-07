EPA Cuts Biofuel Levels, Denies Refiner Exemption Bids

By Clark Mindock (December 7, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday announced ramped-up biofuel mixing requirements for refineries to meet next year, alongside more lenient blending requirements to help alleviate economic stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said its new fuel standard levels for 2022 would result in the highest total volumes of mixed biofuels in American fuels in history, with an additional 3.5 billion gallons that would be blended into gasoline and other fuels than were required of refineries through the standard in 2020. But the agency also announced it would retroactively lower 2020 requirements to accommodate the economic hardships felt...

