Ex-Medicaid Fraud Director Joins Barclay Damon In NYC

By Adrian Cruz (December 8, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Barclay Damon LLP added the former regional director of New York's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit as a partner in its New York City office, the firm has announced. Chris Shaw joined Barclay Damon at the start of December after having worked his entire career in government, most recently spending nearly a decade as regional director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within New York's Office of the Attorney General. At Barclay Damon, Shaw will be part of the firm's white collar and government investigations group, and in two of its health care practices. Shaw told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose...

