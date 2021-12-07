Del. Superior Judge To Oversee Chancery Merger Dispute

By Leslie Pappas (December 7, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday declined to dismiss a Colorado company's Chancery Court suit against the former owners of its newly acquired California subsidiary, choosing instead to consolidate the case with a related lawsuit in the state's Superior Court and directing that judge to oversee both. Delaware Superior Court Judge Abigail M. LeGrow will be designated as a vice chancellor in Chancery and adjudicate both disputes involving EMS Acquisition Holdings Inc.'s purchase of GDM Electronic & Medical LLC, Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said in a telephonic bench ruling Tuesday. "Cross-designation is the most efficient course," she said....

