International Trade Group Of The Year: Crowell & Moring

By Alyssa Aquino (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP guided Invenergy Renewables LLC in its ongoing campaign against solar panel duties and steered DuPont through a synthetic roofing imports dispute that risked its access to a $29 billion market, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 International Trade Groups of the Year. Crowell & Moring's international trade group tackles a number of trade issues, including customs work, litigation and administrative work, free trade agreements, and unfair trade practices and has expanded over the past five years to include more than 50 lawyers and trade analysts in Washington, D.C., New York City, London, Brussels, Shanghai and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS