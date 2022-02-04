Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Britain Eakin (February 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP secured Rachel Maddow's win over defamation claims from far-right media outlet One America News and helped Bob Dylan defeat claims that a co-writer on his 1976 album "Desire" was owed more than $7 million from the music icon's 2020 sale of his song catalog, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. In August, the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district court's decision that when MSNBC's Maddow quipped that One America News Network "literally is paid Russian propaganda," it was an "obvious exaggeration" and did not amount to defamation. The...

