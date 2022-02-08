Competition Group Of The Year: Hagens Berman

By Christopher Cole (February 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- In a colossal win for college athletes, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP won a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA cannot restrict players' education-related compensation and benefits, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Competition Groups of the Year. Hagens Berman also scored a $100 million settlement against Apple over the tech behemoth's App Store commission rates and rules, which software developers claimed are anti-competitive, and reached a string of settlements totaling almost $454 million to resolve claims that pharmaceutical companies plotted to keep prices high on a profitable diabetes drug. Over the course of a frenetic year, Hagens...

