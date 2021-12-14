Key Commodities Trends To Watch In 2022

By Michael Mapp and Deanna Reitman (December 14, 2021, 11:34 AM EST) -- The worldwide turmoil of 2020 is, in many ways, still with us, as the world strives to address the ramifications of the pandemic and the changing climate. But alongside the struggles, the commodities realm is seeing an immense number of opportunities: growing activity in renewables, advances in carbon capture and carbon credit generation, and interesting developments at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Here, we take a fast look at the six areas we think the commodities sector should be watching in the year to come. 1. Carbon credit generation and trading will keep growing. Millions of metric tons of carbon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS