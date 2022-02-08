Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By James Boyle (February 8, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP represented shareholders involved with Discovery Inc.'s multibillion-dollar merger with Time Warner and counseled MGM in its $8.45 billion sale to Amazon, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. Partner Jeff Marell, who leads Paul Weiss' media and entertainment group with fellow partner Ariel Deckelbaum, said the practice has built a long-standing reputation as a top player in the media industry even though it is primarily based in New York, rather than Los Angeles, where most of their competition is set up. "Our focus is primarily on those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS