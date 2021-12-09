Ex-Dechert Associate Rejoins Firm As Private Fund Partner

By Jack Rodgers (December 9, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has hired a partner in its private fund formation practice in San Francisco who previously worked for the firm as an associate attorney, the firm announced. Sonia Gioseffi rejoins the firm after more than a decade with K&L Gates LLP as a partner, according to her LinkedIn profile. She worked for a little more than two years for Dechert in Washington, D.C., as a financial services associate from 2005 to 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile. Gioseffi works with the structure, formation and changing regulatory requirements applying to private investment funds, like venture capital funds and private equity funds,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS