International Trade Group Of The Year: Akin Gump

By Jennifer Doherty (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP led a coalition of importers and distributors through a successful defense of blueberry imports last year, which saved the billion-dollar industry from tariffs and set a strong precedent for seasonal imports facing government-initiated probes, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 International Trade Practice Groups of the Year. As counsel for the Blueberry Coalition for Progress and Health, Akin Gump represented a number of foreign and domestic firms that produce, import and distribute the popular fruit across the U.S. through a safeguard investigation triggered by the Trump administration. The probe kicked off in...

