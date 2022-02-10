Competition Group Of The Year: Shearman & Sterling

By Jessica Corso (February 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Litigators at Shearman & Sterling LLP defeated the Federal Trade Commission at the Second Circuit last year, and its deal makers continue to advise ViacomCBS in its ongoing efforts to offload publisher Simon & Schuster, helping earn the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Competition Groups of the Year. In June 2021, the Second Circuit ruled in favor of Shearman client 1-800 Contacts Inc., overturning an FTC ruling that the online retailer violated antitrust laws by preventing competitors from buying certain keyword searches that the contact lenses provider said violated its trademark rights. That allowed the company to file a trademark infringement...

