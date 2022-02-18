Hospitality Group Of The Year: Cadwalader

By Joyce Hanson (February 18, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP during the pandemic guided a $4.65 billion securitized financing for the acquisition of 570 Extended Stay America hotels and represented a lender in its $158.4 million construction loan to develop a Great Wolf resort, placing it among Law360's 2021 Hospitality Groups of the Year. The firm's guidance of co-lenders JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG in the $4.65 billion financing helped pay for The Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group's $5.94 billion acquisition of Extended Stay and its affiliated real estate investment trust, ESH Hospitality Inc., according to Cadwalader partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS